News

Major multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 involving dozens of cars and trucks

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 1:44 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 3:37 pm
Major multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 involving dozens of cars and trucks
WATCH: Major multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 involving dozens of cars and trucks

Many people have been injured after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a major multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in the La Prairie region in Montérégie on Wednesday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police said the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on the southbound highway between the Matte and Montcalm exits.

SQ confirmed that there are multiple injuries, including several serious ones, but could not confirm the exact number. They said there are no confirmed deaths.

The SQ could also not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said firefighters and first responders are on the scene and buses have been sent to begin evacuating people.

Highway 15 south is closed at the Matte exit.

Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the crash, saying that Transport Minister François Bonnardel is following the situation closely. He added that his thoughts are with those affected. ​

Bonnardel said the situation is alarming. ​

 

 

 

