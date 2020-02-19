Major multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 involving dozens of cars and trucks

Send this page to someone via email

Many people have been injured after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a major multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in the La Prairie region in Montérégie on Wednesday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police said the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on the southbound highway between the Matte and Montcalm exits.

SQ confirmed that there are multiple injuries, including several serious ones, but could not confirm the exact number. They said there are no confirmed deaths.

The SQ could also not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said firefighters and first responders are on the scene and buses have been sent to begin evacuating people.

Entrée boulevard Matte pour #A15 sud à Brossard / La Prairie, FERMÉE — accident plusieurs véhicules // MTQ en direction — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) February 19, 2020

Highway 15 south is closed at the Matte exit.

Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the crash, saying that Transport Minister François Bonnardel is following the situation closely. He added that his thoughts are with those affected. ​

Bonnardel said the situation is alarming. ​

Je viens de voir les premières images du carambolage sur l’autoroute 15, à la hauteur de La Prairie. Les ministres @fbonnardelCAQ et @AndreeLaforest suivent la situation de près. Nous aurons des détails bientôt. Pensées aux personnes touchées. — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 19, 2020