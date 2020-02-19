Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with assault with weapon in domestic incident: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 1:57 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man faces charges in an alleged violent domestic incident. Global News File

A Peterborough man faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, following an investigation into a domestic incident.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Monday, a man and woman who were in a six-month relationship got into an argument over text messages the man was allegedly sending to an unknown person.

READ MORE: What a national action plan on gender-based violence might achieve — if Canada gets it right

Police say the man allegedly struck the victim in the neck area, pushed her up against a wall, picked up a knife and began to threaten the woman.

The woman fled the residence and reported the incident to police early Wednesday. Police say the woman suffered bruises on her legs, her arms and a finger.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim, police stated.

Introducing “Pixie” – Peterborough Police’s paw-fect dog provides comfort during traumatic testimonies
Introducing “Pixie” – Peterborough Police’s paw-fect dog provides comfort during traumatic testimonies
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Domestic ViolencePeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeDomestic Assaultdomestic incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.