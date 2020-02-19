Peterborough man charged with assault with weapon in domestic incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, following an investigation into a domestic incident.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Monday, a man and woman who were in a six-month relationship got into an argument over text messages the man was allegedly sending to an unknown person.

Police say the man allegedly struck the victim in the neck area, pushed her up against a wall, picked up a knife and began to threaten the woman.

The woman fled the residence and reported the incident to police early Wednesday. Police say the woman suffered bruises on her legs, her arms and a finger.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim, police stated.

