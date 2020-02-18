QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

QUEBEC – Theo Rochette scored twice and Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 21 saves as the Quebec Remparts blanked the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-0 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Thomas Caron, Hunter Holmes and James Malatesta also scored to help the Remparts (22-29-5) snap a three-game skid.

Antoine Coulombe turned aside 29-of-34 shots for Shawinigan (26-28-0), which had won three in a row.

Quebec went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Cataractes finished 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.

