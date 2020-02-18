Guelph councillor reveals wife’s breast cancer diagnosis

Guelph city councillor Mark MacKinnon says his wife Karen has been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
In a statement, MacKinnon said the diagnosis was made late last year and they have decided to make it public in a effort to raise money now that Karen is not working and the family is facing increased medical expenses.
“This disease has been incredibly stressful for Karen and our family, and Karen is doing her best to remain positive and keep hopeful during her treatment regimen,” MacKinnon said.
MacKinnon said his wife’s breast cancer, which has already spread to her bones, has not greatly impacted his duties as Ward 6 councillor, but he may need to scale back some initiatives.
“I have been keeping my council colleagues and the city’s executive team up to date, and they have assured me that I have their full support should I need to take a short breather from the council horseshoe,” he said.
A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page,with a fundraising goal of $36,000, to help cover some costs.
The family is also asking for gas and grocery store gift cards, along with volunteers who can assist Karen with hospital visits, chores and getting her out of the house.
“Anything and everything counts,” a post stated on the fundraising page.
