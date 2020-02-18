Guelph councillor reveals wife’s breast cancer diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph city councillor Mark MacKinnon says his wife Karen has been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

In a statement, MacKinnon said the diagnosis was made late last year and they have decided to make it public in a effort to raise money now that Karen is not working and the family is facing increased medical expenses.

READ MORE: Guelph Police Service dog General retires after 8 years with the service

“This disease has been incredibly stressful for Karen and our family, and Karen is doing her best to remain positive and keep hopeful during her treatment regimen,” MacKinnon said.

MacKinnon said his wife’s breast cancer, which has already spread to her bones, has not greatly impacted his duties as Ward 6 councillor, but he may need to scale back some initiatives.

“I have been keeping my council colleagues and the city’s executive team up to date, and they have assured me that I have their full support should I need to take a short breather from the council horseshoe,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page,with a fundraising goal of $36,000, to help cover some costs.

READ MORE: Guelph fire Chief John Osborne retiring after 30 years with department

The family is also asking for gas and grocery store gift cards, along with volunteers who can assist Karen with hospital visits, chores and getting her out of the house.

“Anything and everything counts,” a post stated on the fundraising page.

My wife Karen has been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. A friend is raising funds to help cover increased expenses and loss of employment income.

Please consider donating and sharing the link:https://t.co/yRTonOuJBs Thank you for your support, #Guelph. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KBDz9rNO9f — Councillor Mark MacKinnon (@ward6mark) February 18, 2020