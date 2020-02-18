Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

P.E.I. man facing charges after armed robbery in Moncton

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 2:54 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 25-year-old man from Prince Edward Island has been charged following an armed robbery in Moncton.

READ MORE: One in custody after ‘unconfirmed reports’ of armed man at Memorial University

New Brunswick RCMP say the robbery at a gas station on Main Street happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say a man had walked into the gas station armed with a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.

According to police, he left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and nobody was injured.

Aaron Charles Lea was arrested a few blocks away a short time later and is now facing charges of robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

READ MORE: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Halifax

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNew BrunswickMonctonNew Brunswick RCMPPrince Edward IslandMain StreetP.E.I.Aaron Charles LeaAaron Lea
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.