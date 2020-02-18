P.E.I. man facing charges after armed robbery in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man from Prince Edward Island has been charged following an armed robbery in Moncton.

New Brunswick RCMP say the robbery at a gas station on Main Street happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say a man had walked into the gas station armed with a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.

According to police, he left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and nobody was injured.

Aaron Charles Lea was arrested a few blocks away a short time later and is now facing charges of robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

