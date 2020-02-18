Kingston police charge 4 young males following violent robbery at west-end convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Two young men and two youths are facing robbery charges following a violent attack at a Kingston convenience store.

Police say four males followed another man after he entered a Princess Street store, which Global News has determined to be the Circle K at Princess Street and Bayridge Drive, just after midnight Monday morning.

The man was carrying a grocery bag as he entered the store, and police say one man from the group and a 17-year-old youth who cannot be identified due to his age began to punch the man with the bag.

Then, a man was seen on security footage pulling a wrench out of his pocket and striking the man several times, according to police.

Another 17-year-old kept lookout at the front of the store during the attack, police say.

All four from the group then fled the store in a vehicle with the man’s bag. Police were called, and when they attended the store, they were able to identify one of the youths from the security footage since he had previously been involved with Kingston police.

Just over an hour later, police responded to a call in the city’s north end when they saw three of the group in the Cassidy Street and John Counter Boulevard area.

After a brief foot chase, police arrested the first youth, and five minutes later they arrested the second youth along with a 19-year-old suspect.

Officers found an 18-year-old suspect hiding underneath a pile of clothes in a closet at a family member’s residence after receiving a call from the home.

Andrew Mansfield, 18, accused of striking the man at the store with a wrench, was charged with robbery and failure to comply with a release order.

Marcus Pye-Condie, the 19-year-old accused of punching the man, was charged with robbery and three counts of breach of probation.

One 17-year-old youth was charged with robbery, escaping lawful custody of a peace officer and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Another 17-year-old youth was charged with robbery, failing to comply with release order and two counts breach probation.

