Man airlifted to hospital following rescue attempt in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 60s was airlifted Monday after he went into icy water at a park in Cape Breton in an attempt to rescue someone who had fallen in.

According to RCMP spokesperson Jennifer Clarke, the incident took place at Uisge Ban Falls Provincial Park shortly after noon.

One person fell in and three people went in to try and help, including the man who was airlifted, said Clarke.

One of the other people was an RCMP officer.

Clarke said the man was airlifted to hospital and is in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement