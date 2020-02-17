Richmond RCMP seeking high-risk missing elderly man

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing male.

Peter Sylvester was last seen at 3 p.m. on February 17, 2020 in the 4200 block of Brownlea Road in Richmond. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Peter Sylvester is described as an 85-year-old Caucasian male, 5′ 10″, medium build, with white hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown cargo coat, black cargo pants, and black runners.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

He is known to frequent the dykes along the Fraser River, and may appear confused if located.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file 2020-5192.