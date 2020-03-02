Menu

Those Old Radio Shows March 6-7

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted March 2, 2020 12:00 pm

Friday, Mar. 6:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 7; Abbott & Costello – Opening a Gas Station
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – If I Were King
Hour 3: Let George Do It – Death in a Fancy Dress; Have Gun Will Travel – North Folk
Hour 4: Barry Craig – Rich Richie; Bickersons – Best of the Bickersons, Vol. 4

Saturday, Mar. 7:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Little Mother; Burns & Allen – George Needs a Guest Star
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Wailing Wall with Boris Karloff; Hancock’s Half Hour – The Bequest
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Clinton Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Clinton Matter (conclusion); Theater Five – The Big Freeze / $245,000 Smile
Hour 5: Rogues Gallery – Hermit of Hills; Gunsmoke – Another Man’s Poison

