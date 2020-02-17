Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Overnight travel advisory warns of snow for Guelph, Waterloo region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 5:23 pm
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during Wednesday's storm.
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during Wednesday's storm. Kevin Nielsen / Global News / File

Environment Canada has issued an overnight travel advisory for Guelph and Waterloo region.

The agency is warning that a band of snow is expected to cover southern Ontario at around midnight.

READ MORE: Damage caused by flooding, freezing rain being assessed across southern Ontario

It says that the area could see between four and eight centimetres of snow by the time everyone wakes up with the precipitation expected to change into rain later in the morning as the day warms up.

Could your ‘winter blues’ be something more serious?
Could your ‘winter blues’ be something more serious?

Environment Canada is warning that the morning commute could be an icy one.

It says that drivers should allow for extra time for travelling.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphWaterlooKitchenerCambridgeGuelph weatherKitchener weatherWaterloo weatherCambridge weatherTravel advisory GuelphTravel advisory KitchenerTravel advisory waterloo
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.