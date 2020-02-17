Overnight travel advisory warns of snow for Guelph, Waterloo region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued an overnight travel advisory for Guelph and Waterloo region.

The agency is warning that a band of snow is expected to cover southern Ontario at around midnight.

It says that the area could see between four and eight centimetres of snow by the time everyone wakes up with the precipitation expected to change into rain later in the morning as the day warms up.

Environment Canada is warning that the morning commute could be an icy one.

It says that drivers should allow for extra time for travelling.

