More snow on the way for Peterborough and area: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Peterborough and area on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a band of snow will move over eastern Ontario starting around 2 a.m. Tuesday and will continue into the morning, bringing snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres by the afternoon. Higher amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible in a few areas north of Lake Ontario.

READ MORE: Family Day ice fishing kicks off long weekend in Peterborough County

“Poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow and low visibility in briefly heavier snow are likely by Tuesday morning,” the advisory issued at 3:17 p.m. said. “The morning commute will be affected. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.”

Happy Family Day! Spending some time with my work family today on Global News Morning @CHEXNewswatch Sunny today with a high of -2 C, snow overnight/tomorrow 5-10 cm for Peterborough area SWS for Bancroft & Haliburton: 10-15 cm expected through Tuesday — Caley Bedore (@caleybedore) February 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The advisory is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft, Hastings Highlands and Northumberland County.

Snow will change over to rain or drizzle Tuesday afternoon as a warm front moves through and temperatures rise above 0 C, the advisory states.

0:43 Surprising footage shows what Antarctica looks like without snow Surprising footage shows what Antarctica looks like without snow