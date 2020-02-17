Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

More snow on the way for Peterborough and area: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 4:43 pm
Environment Canada says 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected Tuesday for Peterborough and area.
Environment Canada says 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected Tuesday for Peterborough and area. The Associated Press

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Peterborough and area on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a band of snow will move over eastern Ontario starting around 2 a.m. Tuesday and will continue into the morning, bringing snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres by the afternoon. Higher amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible in a few areas north of Lake Ontario.

READ MORE: Family Day ice fishing kicks off long weekend in Peterborough County

“Poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow and low visibility in briefly heavier snow are likely by Tuesday morning,” the advisory issued at 3:17 p.m. said. “The morning commute will be affected. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.”

Story continues below advertisement

The advisory is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft, Hastings Highlands and Northumberland County.

Snow will change over to rain or drizzle Tuesday afternoon as a warm front moves through and temperatures rise above 0 C, the advisory states.

Surprising footage shows what Antarctica looks like without snow
Surprising footage shows what Antarctica looks like without snow
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowWeatherSnowfallWeather WarningPeterborough WeatherKawartha Lakes weatherPeterborough County weatherWinter AdvisoryLindsay weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.