ATV fire leaves Halifax-area home heavily damaged

An all-terrain vehicle fire resulted in a home in the Halifax area being heavily damaged by flames Monday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says they received a report of the fire on Terence Bay Road just after 1 p.m.
Twelve fire crews responded to the scene, prompting the RCMP to close the road in both directions.
District Chief Brad Connors says the fire started from an ATV that was stored under a deck, and quickly spread to the roof.
“Because of the operations we’re working in a defensive position which means all our staff, all our firefighters are outside the structure,” Connors said at the scene. “Because of the collapse of the roof, we can’t get inside at this moment.”
Everyone inside the home was able to get out by the time fire crews arrived. There were no injuries.
The investigation into exactly what caused the fire remains ongoing.
