Detroit faces Montreal, looks to stop 4-game skid

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens (27-26-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (14-43-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its four-game slide with a win against Montreal.

The Red Wings are 7-13-0 against Atlantic Division opponents. Detroit scores 2.0 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Tyler Bertuzzi leads them with 18 total goals.

The Canadiens are 8-10-2 against the rest of their division. Montreal has converted on 18.8% of power-play opportunities, recording 31 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 7, Detroit won 4-3. Frans Nielsen scored two goals for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 18 goals and has totalled 39 points. Dylan Larkin has collected two goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Story continues below advertisement

Tomas Tatar has collected 53 total points while scoring 21 goals and totalling 32 assists for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.3 goals, two assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Hronek: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.