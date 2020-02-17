One person in critical condition after multi-vehicle collision in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say one person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition Sunday night after a serious three-vehicle collision in the 2300 block of 140th Street.

Police say they got the call around 7 p.m. on February 16th concerning a multi-vehicle collision in the 2300 block of 140th Street, in which a GMC pick-up travelling southbound on 140th had collided with a Dodge Caravan and a small privately-owned bus.

The male driver of the pick-up was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, while the occupants of the other two vehicles received minor to no injuries, with none taken to hospital.

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the collision.

140th between 20th and 24th Avenue is closed for several hours while police investigate.

Anyone with more information regarding the collision, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #20-24784.

