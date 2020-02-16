NHL-best Bruins beat Rangers 3-1 for 9th win in 10 games

Send this page to someone via email

NEW YORK – Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron scored, and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins began a four-game road trip with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves as Boston picked up its ninth win in 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, but their four-game winning streak was snapped. Alexandar Georgiev made his third start in a row for New York and had 31 saves.

Coyle scored the winner with a short-handed goal at 18:42 of the second period. The forward stole a puck from Jacob Trouba at the blue line, then outskated everyone on the ice before converting a breakaway for his 14th of the season.

PREDATORS 2, BLUES 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Turris scored with 2:12 left and Nashville beat St. Louis to take the season series from the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Story continues below advertisement

Nashville improved to 13-11-4 at home, where the Predators have struggled all season. They now have won seven of their last 10, climbing within a point of the Western Conference’s second wild card.

Craig Smith also scored for Nashville, his sixth in five games.

Pekka Rinne, pulled from his previous start Monday in Vancouver, made 38 saves for the win. Rinne had 14 stops in the third period.

Tyler Bozak scored for the first-place Blues, and Jordan Binnington finished with 22 saves.

St. Louis managed only one point in four games against Nashville this season, a shootout loss on Nov. 25. The Blues have lost four straight and are 2-7-3 over their last 12 games.

PENGUINS 5, RED WINGS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patric Hornqvist had two goals and an assist as Pittsburgh defeated Detroit.

Hornqvist has 14 goals this season. Sidney Crosby scored his 11th, Kris Letang added his 14th on the power play and Sam Lafferty also scored for the Penguins, who moved within one point of first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division.

Crosby extended his point streak to four games. He has six goals and 19 points in 12 games since returning from core muscle surgery on Jan. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Murray made 27 saves for Pittsburgh, which has won 11 of 15.

Valtteri Filppula scored his fifth of the season for Detroit, which lost its fourth straight game. The Red Wings have been outscored 16-5 in their past four games and 59-23 in their last 16. Detroit has lost 14 of 16.

OILERS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Josh Archibald scored his second goal of the game in overtime, NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and Edmonton edged Carolina.

Draisaitl set up Archibald’s goal 3:57 into overtime for his 95th point of the season. Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, and Mike Smith made 28 saves.

Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist for the Hurricanes, including a tying goal with 5:02 left in the third period. Trevor van Riemsdyk scored his first of the season 12 seconds in, and James Reimer stopped 20 shots.

Edmonton is 3-1 without injured star Connor McDavid.

DUCKS 5, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Henrique scored twice, Derek Grant had a goal and an assist, and Anaheim beat Vancouver.

Brendan Guhle and Sam Steel also scored for the Ducks, who have wins in two of their last three games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ducks scored twice on the power play after going 1 for 21 with the extra man over their previous eight games. Anaheim was coming off a 6-0 loss to Calgary at home Thursday night.

Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks, who ended a two-game winning streak and are 2-4-1 in their last seven games.

The loss left the Canucks one point behind first-place Edmonton in the Pacific Division and one point ahead of Vegas. The Ducks remain 11 points out of a playoff spot.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 37 saves. Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots.

DEVILS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-high 52 saves and stopped six of seven attempts in the shootout to lead New Jersey over scuffling Columbus.

Nikita Gusev and Jesper Bratt scored in the tiebreaker for New Jersey, which beat the Blue Jackets for the first time in 10 meetings. The previous Devils victory over Columbus came in December 2017.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had the only shootout goal for the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 0-2-3 in their last five games.

Joey Anderson, Nicholas Merkley and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils in regulation.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Peeke, Zach Werenski and Kevin Stenlund provided the goals for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots in losing his second straight.

SENATORS 4, STARS 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to lift Ottawa over Dallas.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brady Tkachuk and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

John Klingberg, Stephen Johns and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars. Anton Khudobin made 42 saves as Dallas finished a 2-0-1 road trip.

SABRES 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored the tiebreaker in the third period as part of a three-goal surge over 91 seconds that carried Buffalo past Toronto.

Johan Larsson had a goal and an assist, and defencemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Colin Miller had two assists each for the Sabres. Conor Sheary, Jimmy Vesey and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Buffalo won its third consecutive game.

Carter Hutton stopped 20 shots to win his fourth straight and fifth in six starts.

Zach Hyman scored for the Maple Leafs, as did Egor Korshkov in his NHL debut. Frederik Anderson finished with 31 saves in losing his second start since missing four games with a neck injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto dropped to 7-7-3 since a 9-0-1 run.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports