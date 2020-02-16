Burst pipes force evacuations at 2 apartment buildings in Atlantic Canada: Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

Freezing temperatures and burst pipes kept volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross busy during the holiday weekend.

The organization says that they assisted 11 people across Atlantic Canada after two separate incidents of burst water pipes caused residents to be evacuated.

In St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, eight people were forced to evacuate from a three-storey apartment complex on Forest Road after the burst pipes caused extensive flooding.

READ MORE: Dumpster fire at Atlantica Hotel quickly put out by Halifax Fire

The evacuations began at approximately 4 a.m., and affected five apartments.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for seven people and meals and clothing purchases for eight people. All will be out of their apartments for at least several days as cleanup, repairs and safety inspections get underway.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Calgary warm-up keeps crews busy dealing with burst water pipes Calgary warm-up keeps crews busy dealing with burst water pipes

In Summerside, PEI, flooding from burst pipes forced a woman and her two children to evacuate from their home in a seven-unit townhouse on Jennifer Street.

Volunteers from the Red Cross have assisted with emergency lodging and food. The family was able to retrieve clothing from their damaged home.

The evacuation occurred at approximately 4 a.m., on Saturday.