Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Jets

Chicago Blackhawks (26-24-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (29-25-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Winnipeg. He ranks ninth in the league with 72 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 46 assists.

The Jets are 10-6-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Winnipeg has converted on 19.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 35 power-play goals.

The Blackhawks are 6-8-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 81.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 9, Winnipeg won 5-2. Kyle Connor recorded two goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Beaulieu leads the Jets with a plus-nine in 26 games played this season. Connor has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 72 points, scoring 26 goals and adding 46 assists. Erik Gustafsson has totalled seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.