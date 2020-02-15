Regina police seize fentanyl, firearms in Valentine’s Day drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two adults and one youth are facing numerous drug and weapon charges after Regina police say they seized drugs, cash and weapons during a Valentine’s Day bust.

On Feb. 14, at around 12 p.m., police searched a residence in the 1000 block of Rae Street.

Regina police say they found fentanyl, cocaine, cash, firearms, ammunition and other weapons including bear spray and brass knuckles. Scales and packaging for drugs were also seized, say officials.

Peter Daniel Cote, 51, and Lisa Marie Brass, 41, both of Regina, were jointly charged with 13 weapon and drug-related offences.

This includes allegedly trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and possessing a restricted weapon obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old man is facing 16 weapon-related charges. This includes being in the possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and ammunition.

The teen can not be named as he was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three accused have been released on an undertaking. They make their first court appearance on March 26.