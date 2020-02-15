Menu

Crime

Regina police seize fentanyl, firearms in Valentine’s Day drug bust

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 8:53 pm
Two adults and one youth are facing numerous drug and weapon charges after Regina police say they seized drugs, cash and weapons during a Valentine's Day bust.
Regina police are looking to the public for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in a downtown alley. Alexa Huffman / Global News

Two adults and one youth are facing numerous drug and weapon charges after Regina police say they seized drugs, cash and weapons during a Valentine’s Day bust.

On Feb. 14, at around 12 p.m., police searched a residence in the 1000 block of Rae Street.

READ MORE: Fentanyl-related overdoses rise to 20 over 5-day stretch: Regina police

Regina police say they found fentanyl, cocaine, cash, firearms, ammunition and other weapons including bear spray and brass knuckles. Scales and packaging for drugs were also seized, say officials.

Peter Daniel Cote, 51, and Lisa Marie Brass, 41, both of Regina, were jointly charged with 13 weapon and drug-related offences.

This includes allegedly trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and possessing a restricted weapon obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 die of suspected fentanyl overdose in Regina within hours: police

A 17-year-old man is facing 16 weapon-related charges. This includes being in the possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and ammunition.

The teen can not be named as he was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three accused have been released on an undertaking. They make their first court appearance on March 26.

FentanylCocaineRegina Police ServiceReginaDrug TraffickingFirearmsYouth Criminal Justice ActRae StreetRegina Drug Bust1000 block of Rae Streetfentanyl reginaLisa Marie BrassPeter Daniel Coteweapons regina
