Montreal takes on Dallas on 3-game losing streak

Dallas Stars (33-19-5, third in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (27-26-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal heads into the matchup against Dallas after losing three games in a row.

The Canadiens have gone 13-15-4 in home games. Montreal leads the league recording 34.3 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Stars have gone 16-10-3 away from home. Dallas has scored 35 power-play goals, converting on 20.5% of chances.

Dallas took down Montreal 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 2. Denis Gurianov scored two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 32 assists and has recorded 53 points this season. Nicholas Suzuki has totalled seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jamie Benn leads the Stars with 18 goals and has 31 points. Mattias Janmark has totalled five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jordan Weal: day to day (illness), Phillip Danault: day to day (face/jaw).

Stars: Joe Pavelski: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.