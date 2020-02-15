Menu

Global BC recipes

Recipe: Crostini pizzette

By Staff Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 11:45 am
Global BC Recipe

Ingredients

– 1 baguette
– 8 good quality anchovies, packed in oil
– 1/2 cup EVOO
– 1/2 cup parsley, finely chopped
– 2 large balls fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Without ever cutting fully through the baguette, cut it into 1/2-inch slices, so it can fan open, but stays one large baguette.
3. Slide a slice of mozzarella into each cut in the baguette, breaking them down if they’re too much larger than the baguette.
4. Put the cheesy baguette onto a parchment-lined tray.
5. Meanwhile, warm up the olive oil over medium-low heat.
6. Add the anchovies, and let them dissolve into the oil, helping it along with some pressure from the back of a wooden spoon.
7. Remove from heat and add the parsley (this will hiss a bit, and make a lovely bit of noise) and then pour the whole thing over the baguette.
8. Bake until the cheese has fully melted, and the baguette has started getting crispy around the edges, about 12 minutes.
9. Serve while hot.

