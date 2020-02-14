QMJHL Roundup: Friday, February 14, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. – Egor Serdyuk’s power-play goal 2:41 into overtime powered the Victoriaville Tigres past the Quebec Remparts 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nicolas Daigle, Maxime Pellerin, Conor Frenette and Alex DeGagne had goals in regulation time for the Tigres (22-23-9).

Fabio Iacobo made 25 saves for the win.

Gabriel Montreuil, Theo Rochette, Hunter Holmes and Darien Kielb supplied the offence for the Remparts (21-28-5).

Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 27 shots for Quebec.

Victoriaville went 1 for 5 on the power play and the Remparts were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

SAGUENEENS 5 FOREURS 0

Story continues below advertisement

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Alexis Shank stopped all 24 shots he faced as Chicoutimi blanked the Foreurs.

Dawson Mercer, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Raphael Lavoie, Thomas Belgarde and Luke Wilson also scored for the Sagueneens (36-10-5).

Jonathan Lemieux made 22 saves for Val-d’Or (21-24-7).

—

TITAN 6 MOOSEHEADS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Cole Huckins’s power-play goal 5:18 into the second period was the eventual winner as the Titan tripled Halifax.

David Doucet, Bennett MacArthur, Mathieu Desgagnes, Logan Chisholm and Olivier Coulombe rounded out the attack for Acadie-Bathurst (10-36-7).

Senna Peeters and Gavin Hart scored for the Mooseheads (18-29-4).

—

WILDCATS 4 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Gabriel Fortier scored twice, including the winner, as Moncton downed the Sea Dogs.

Mika Cyr and Jakob Pelletier also scored for the Wildcats (39-12-1).

Jeremie Poirier had the only goal for Saint John (25-28-1).

—

Story continues below advertisement

OCEANIC 5 ARMADA 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Justin Bergeron’s goal late in the first period was the eventual winner as the Oceanic sailed past Blainville-Boisbriand.

Zachary Bolduc, Nicolas Guay, Olivier Bourret and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for Rimouski (34-14-7).

Miguel Tourigny, Luke Henman and Samuel Desgroseilliers found the back of the net for the Armada (29-21-3).

—

OLYMPIQUES 6 ISLANDERS 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Zachary Dean had a hat trick as the Olympiques downed Charlottetown.

Evan MacKinnon, Pier-Olivier Roy and Kieran Craig also scored for Gatineau (20-30-4).

Thomas Casey had a pair of goals for the Islanders (27-23-5).

—

VOLTIGEURS 7 DRAKKAR 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Jacob Dion struck twice as the Voltigeurs sank Baie-Comeau.

Edouard Charron scored the game-winning goal for Drummondville (29-23-2) at 5:31 of the third period. Brandon Skubel, Nicholas Girouard, William Dufour and Fabian Hochegger also scored for the Voltigeurs.

Gabriel Proulx, Charles-Antoine Giguere, Raivis Kristians Ansons and Jordan Briere replied for the Drakkar (20-21-10).

Story continues below advertisement

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.