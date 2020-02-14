QMJHL Roundup: Friday, February 14, 2020

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. – Egor Serdyuk’s power-play goal 2:41 into overtime powered the Victoriaville Tigres past the Quebec Remparts 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Nicolas Daigle, Maxime Pellerin, Conor Frenette and Alex DeGagne had goals in regulation time for the Tigres (22-23-9).
Fabio Iacobo made 25 saves for the win.
Gabriel Montreuil, Theo Rochette, Hunter Holmes and Darien Kielb supplied the offence for the Remparts (21-28-5).
Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 27 shots for Quebec.
Victoriaville went 1 for 5 on the power play and the Remparts were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.
SAGUENEENS 5 FOREURS 0
VAL-D’OR, Que. — Alexis Shank stopped all 24 shots he faced as Chicoutimi blanked the Foreurs.
Dawson Mercer, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Raphael Lavoie, Thomas Belgarde and Luke Wilson also scored for the Sagueneens (36-10-5).
Jonathan Lemieux made 22 saves for Val-d’Or (21-24-7).
—
TITAN 6 MOOSEHEADS 2
BATHURST, N.B. — Cole Huckins’s power-play goal 5:18 into the second period was the eventual winner as the Titan tripled Halifax.
David Doucet, Bennett MacArthur, Mathieu Desgagnes, Logan Chisholm and Olivier Coulombe rounded out the attack for Acadie-Bathurst (10-36-7).
Senna Peeters and Gavin Hart scored for the Mooseheads (18-29-4).
—
WILDCATS 4 SEA DOGS 1
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Gabriel Fortier scored twice, including the winner, as Moncton downed the Sea Dogs.
Mika Cyr and Jakob Pelletier also scored for the Wildcats (39-12-1).
Jeremie Poirier had the only goal for Saint John (25-28-1).
—
OCEANIC 5 ARMADA 3
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Justin Bergeron’s goal late in the first period was the eventual winner as the Oceanic sailed past Blainville-Boisbriand.
Zachary Bolduc, Nicolas Guay, Olivier Bourret and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for Rimouski (34-14-7).
Miguel Tourigny, Luke Henman and Samuel Desgroseilliers found the back of the net for the Armada (29-21-3).
—
OLYMPIQUES 6 ISLANDERS 2
GATINEAU, Que. — Zachary Dean had a hat trick as the Olympiques downed Charlottetown.
Evan MacKinnon, Pier-Olivier Roy and Kieran Craig also scored for Gatineau (20-30-4).
Thomas Casey had a pair of goals for the Islanders (27-23-5).
—
VOLTIGEURS 7 DRAKKAR 4
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Jacob Dion struck twice as the Voltigeurs sank Baie-Comeau.
Edouard Charron scored the game-winning goal for Drummondville (29-23-2) at 5:31 of the third period. Brandon Skubel, Nicholas Girouard, William Dufour and Fabian Hochegger also scored for the Voltigeurs.
Gabriel Proulx, Charles-Antoine Giguere, Raivis Kristians Ansons and Jordan Briere replied for the Drakkar (20-21-10).
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.
