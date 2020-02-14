Calgary hosts Chicago after Jankowski’s 2-goal game

Send this page to someone via email

Chicago Blackhawks (25-24-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (30-23-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after Mark Jankowski scored two goals in the Flames’ 6-0 victory against the Ducks.

The Flames are 18-16-4 against conference opponents. Calgary averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 14-16-6 in conference games. Chicago has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 81.9% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 7, Calgary won 2-1. Elias Lindholm scored two goals for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk has recorded 47 total points while scoring 19 goals and adding 28 assists for the Flames. Johnny Gaudreau has totalled eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 44 total assists and has recorded 69 points. Brandon Saad has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.