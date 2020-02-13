Menu

Crime

Attempted murder charge laid against Guelph man: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 1:49 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to a home in the city’s east end at around 6 a.m. and a 24-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police said the victim was then sent to a trauma centre, where he has undergone surgery and is listed in stable condition.

A suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday.

Guelph police did not comment on the details of happened and didn’t say specifically where it happened. The suspect’s name was also not provided.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7359. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

