Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Cold weather alert in effect for city of Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 13, 2020 1:42 pm
The City of Hamilton has issued a cold weather alert.
The City of Hamilton has issued a cold weather alert. Don Mitchell / Global News

With the temperature expected to plummet Thursday night, a cold weather alert has been issued by the City of Hamilton.

The city’s medical officer of health has triggered the alert for Thursday evening, when the low is forecast to drop to -17 C.

Environment Canada says it will feel like -23 overnight with the wind chill.

A cold weather alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below -15 C or -20 with wind chill.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies that work with people who are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness.

For those who need to keep warm, Hamilton recreation centres are available during regular hours and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.

Montrealers brave frigid weather to advocate for winter cycling
Montrealers brave frigid weather to advocate for winter cycling

Members of the public can also report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 ext. 0.

If you must be outside, Hamilton’s public health department has these tips to help you stay warm:

  • Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.
  • Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat and gloves.
  • To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.
  • Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.
  • Avoid strenuous exercise.
Deep Freeze Fashion with Liv Jud Soye
Deep Freeze Fashion with Liv Jud Soye
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWinter weatherSalvation ArmyCity of HamiltonMedical Officer Of Healthcold weather alertcold alerttips to keep warm
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.