Cold weather alert in effect for city of Hamilton

With the temperature expected to plummet Thursday night, a cold weather alert has been issued by the City of Hamilton.

The city’s medical officer of health has triggered the alert for Thursday evening, when the low is forecast to drop to -17 C.

Environment Canada says it will feel like -23 overnight with the wind chill.

A cold weather alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below -15 C or -20 with wind chill.

The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies that work with people who are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness.

For those who need to keep warm, Hamilton recreation centres are available during regular hours and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.

Members of the public can also report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 ext. 0.

If you must be outside, Hamilton’s public health department has these tips to help you stay warm:

Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.

Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat and gloves.

To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.

Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Avoid strenuous exercise.

