Extreme cold warning issued for Peterborough and area: Environment Canada

An extreme cold warning is in effect for the Peterborough area.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, stating the temperature will be around -25 C, however, with the windchill it could reach between -30 C to -35 C overnight and into Friday morning.

The warning is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft, Bon Echo and Northumberland County.

Environment Canada says periods of snow will end Thursday evening but northwest winds will be 20 km/h with gusts to 40 km/h.

Temperatures should rise Friday morning with a high of -10 C, Environment Canada said.

Some areas in eastern Ontario may experience these wind chills again Friday night into Saturday morning, the warning states.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or windchill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

The One Roof Community Centre at 99 Brock St. in Peterborough will extend its hours as per its agreement with the city when the temperature reaches -15 C with the windchill.

Emergency shelters are open and available to people experiencing homelessness who require emergency overnight shelter:

YES Shelter for Youth and Families (705-748-3851), 196 Brock St.

Brock Mission Men’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 120 Murray St.

Cameron House Women’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 739 Chemong Rd.

Overflow Shelter at Murray Street Baptist Church (overnight Phone 705-761-1875), 175 Murray St.

Emergency after-hours services related to emergency shelter are available through social services by calling 705-926-0096.

