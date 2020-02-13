Menu

Crime

Woman dead, driver charged after 2-vehicle crash in Dunnville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 8:56 am
OPP in Dunnville say a woman died after two pickup trucks crashed Wednesday night.
OPP in Dunnville say a woman died after two pickup trucks crashed Wednesday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Haldimand County say a woman is dead after two trucks collided in Dunnville on Wednesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a two-vehicle collision around 10 p.m. near Haldimand Road 17 and Jarden Road.

Upon arrival, police, firefighters and paramedics discovered a woman who was unresponsive and trapped in a pickup truck, according to investigators.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested after officers reportedly detected signs of impairment by alcohol.

Collision reconstruction teams are still investigating and have not yet released details on the nature of the collision.

A 60-year-old from Dunnville has been charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

