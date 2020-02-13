Funeral to be held for girl found dead next to father at base of Milton escarpment

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

TORONTO – A funeral is set to take place today for a four-year-old girl whose body was found next to her father’s at the base of an escarpment in southwestern Ontario.

Keira Kagan’s family says the funeral is open to anyone who wants to attend.

The girl and her father, Robin Brown, went missing Sunday afternoon after they went hiking in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont.

Police launched a massive search of the area during a snow and freezing rain storm.

Kagan’s mother and stepfather believe the deaths were a murder-suicide that took place in the middle of a lengthy custody battle.

Halton Regional Police say they are not investigating the deaths as homicides “at this point.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont. Catherine McDonald/Global News