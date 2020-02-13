Menu

Crime

Funeral to be held for girl found dead next to father at base of Milton escarpment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 6:27 am
Updated February 13, 2020 6:28 am
Mother and stepfather of child found dead alongside her father in Milton believe foul play involved
WATCH ABOVE: Keira Kagan’s mother was fighting to prevent her ex-husband from having unsupervised access, saying she was concerned about her daughter’s safety. Catherine McDonald has more. (Feb. 10, 2020)

TORONTO – A funeral is set to take place today for a four-year-old girl whose body was found next to her father’s at the base of an escarpment in southwestern Ontario.

Keira Kagan’s family says the funeral is open to anyone who wants to attend.

The girl and her father, Robin Brown, went missing Sunday afternoon after they went hiking in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont.

READ MORE: ‘Wanted to change the world’: Family identifies 4-year-old daughter found dead with father after Milton hike

Police launched a massive search of the area during a snow and freezing rain storm.

Kagan’s mother and stepfather believe the deaths were a murder-suicide that took place in the middle of a lengthy custody battle.

Halton Regional Police say they are not investigating the deaths as homicides “at this point.”

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont.
Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont. Catherine McDonald/Global News
Father and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Milton
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Halton Regional PoliceMiltonmilton ontarioRattlesnake Point Conservation AreaKeira KaganMilton escarpmentRobin BrownKeira Kagan funeralMilton escarpment deaths
