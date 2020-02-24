Those Old Radio Shows February 28-29

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Feb. 28:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 6; Fibber McGee & Molly – Fifty Thousand Dollar Deal

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – You Can’t Take It With You

Hour 3: Roy Rogers – Lawman’s Badge; My Favorite Husband – Liz Elected Treasurer

Hour 4: Dark Fantasy – Delicate Case of Murder; Richard Diamond – Brown Envelope Case

Saturday, Feb. 29:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Present; Box 13 – Damsel in Distress

Hour 2: Great Gildersleeve – School Pranks; Tales of Texas Rangers – Stick Up

Hour 3: Sherlock Holmes – The Bloomsbury Ballad; Burns & Allen – Guest Louella Parsons

Hour 4: Wild Bill Hickok – Cash in Bat Wing Cave; Calling All Cars – The Kings Ransom

Hour 5: The Shadow – Precipice Called Death; Escape – Ancient Sorceries

Story continues below advertisement