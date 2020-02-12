Menu

Crime

Peterborough man breaches order not to contact youth under age 16: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 3:46 pm
A Peterborough man faces charges for allegedly breaching orders to not contact youth under the age of 16.
The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough, Ont. man is facing charges after police allege he breached orders not to have contact with youth.

Peterborough Police Service say on Jan. 29 they received information that the man was allegedly breaching court-ordered conditions to not have any contact or communication by any means with persons under 16 years of age.

READ MORE: Peterborough police seek additional victims after Alderville man charged with sexual assault involving youth

On Jan. 30 officers located the suspect in the area of Monaghan and Parkhill roads where he was arrested.

Christopher Adam Hardy, 38, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with prohibition regarding children and failure to comply with a probation order.

He appeared in court in Peterborough on Jan. 31 where the additional charges were read, police said.

Police noted in its release on the incident that the service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project funded by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
