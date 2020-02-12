Matthews, Maple Leafs to host the Stars

Send this page to someone via email

Dallas Stars (32-19-5, third in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-19-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto take on Dallas. Matthews currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 68 points, scoring 40 goals and totalling 28 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 15-7-7 at home. Toronto serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Kyle Clifford leads the team averaging 2.0.

The Stars have gone 15-10-3 away from home. Dallas has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 20.4% of chances.

Toronto beat Dallas 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 43 assists and has collected 57 points this season. Matthews has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 30 total assists and has recorded 41 points. Jamie Benn has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Stars: Joe Pavelski: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.