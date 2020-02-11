Three Summerland lifeguards recognized for heroic efforts

Send this page to someone via email

A fitness class at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre had a major scare when a patron lost consciousness on Jan. 31.

According to the District of Summerland, the patron started feeling dizzy and alerted nearby lifeguards that something was amiss.

While monitoring the person’s vitals, the three lifeguards witnessed the patron slip into unconsciousness and lose pulse.

The district said the lifeguards immediately performed CPR and resuscitated the patron, then continued to care for the individual until paramedics arrived.

Aysha Curley, Micaela MacDougall and Anna Lock were presented plaques and received praise from the District of Summerland staff and council for their heroic efforts.

“We all respect the commitment to first-aid training and continual certification required to qualify as a lifeguard,” said Summerland mayor Toni Boot.

“This team demonstrated exceptional skill, judgement and quick action in order to save this person’s life.”

Boot finished by saying, “we couldn’t be more proud of our employees.”