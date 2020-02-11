Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Three Summerland lifeguards recognized for heroic efforts

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 7:31 pm
Aysha Curley, Micaela MacDougall and Anna Lock were presented plaques and received praise for their quick response during a first-aid incident at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre on Jan. 31.
Aysha Curley, Micaela MacDougall and Anna Lock were presented plaques and received praise for their quick response during a first-aid incident at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre on Jan. 31. District of Summerland

A fitness class at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre had a major scare when a patron lost consciousness on Jan. 31.

According to the District of Summerland, the patron started feeling dizzy and alerted nearby lifeguards that something was amiss.

While monitoring the person’s vitals, the three lifeguards witnessed the patron slip into unconsciousness and lose pulse.

READ MORE: CPR saves 19-year-old Edmonton ball hockey player’s life

The district said the lifeguards immediately performed CPR and resuscitated the patron, then continued to care for the individual until paramedics arrived.

Aysha Curley, Micaela MacDougall and Anna Lock were presented plaques and received praise from the District of Summerland staff and council for their heroic efforts.

READ MORE: Montreal teen lucky to be alive thanks to CPR-trained bystanders

“We all respect the commitment to first-aid training and continual certification required to qualify as a lifeguard,” said Summerland mayor Toni Boot.

Story continues below advertisement

“This team demonstrated exceptional skill, judgement and quick action in order to save this person’s life.”

Boot finished by saying, “we couldn’t be more proud of our employees.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagansouth okanagansummerlandCPRLifeguardsdistrict of summerland
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.