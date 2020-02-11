Menu

Off-duty police officer helps nab suspected thief: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 5:43 pm
“This is just one example of the hard work and dedication shown by our officers,” said Kelowna Supt. Brent Mundle.
"This is just one example of the hard work and dedication shown by our officers," said Kelowna Supt. Brent Mundle.

Kelowna RCMP say a suspected thief was caught last weekend thanks to help from an off-duty officer.

According to police, the off-duty officer witnessed the suspect breaking into a business along the 1200 block of Ellis Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 8, just before 6:30 a.m.

Police say the man grabbed over $5,000 in merchandise, then fled the scene on foot.

READ MORE: Weapons, guns seized, Kelowna man arrested in Rutland drug bust: RCMP

However, police added that thanks to the description and location provided by the off-duty member, the suspect was located by uniformed officers following a short foot pursuit.

Police noted that the stolen items were found and returned to the business.

“This is just one example of the hard work and dedication shown by our officers,” said Kelowna Supt. Brent Mundle.

“We are committed to our community; we are never truly off duty.”

READ MORE: Youth arrested in connection to alleged threat made against Kelowna Christian School: RCMP

The 42 year-old Kelowna man has been remanded into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

