Teen seriously injured after hit-and-run in North York

A teen was rushed to a trauma centre after he was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in North York Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Stormont Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, shortly before 2 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was struck.
Police said a volunteer paramedic was walking by and assisted the teen before emergency crews arrived.
The teen, accompanied by a principal from a local school, was then transported to hospital by paramedics, police said.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
A suspect vehicle description has not been released.
