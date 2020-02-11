Teen seriously injured after hit-and-run in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A teen was rushed to a trauma centre after he was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in North York Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Stormont Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, shortly before 2 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was struck.

Police said a volunteer paramedic was walking by and assisted the teen before emergency crews arrived.

The teen, accompanied by a principal from a local school, was then transported to hospital by paramedics, police said.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

A suspect vehicle description has not been released.

