Crime

Wounded trapper walks to Churchill after being shot near Button Bay: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 2:25 pm
RCMP are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound reportedly walked eight kilometres into Churchill, Man., after being shot.
RCMP are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound reportedly walked eight kilometres into Churchill, Man., after being shot. File / RCMP

RCMP are investigating an incident in which officers say a man suffering from a gunshot wound and exposure reportedly trekked more than a day on foot from the wilderness to Churchill, Man.

Police say the shooting is believed to have happened on Friday or Saturday near Button Bay, eight kilometres west of Churchill.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, told police he was out trapping when he was shot by a person on a snowmobile. He said he believes the shooter might have mistaken him for an animal.

The man remains in hospital.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who was reportedly wearing a black-and-blue snowsuit, a neck warmer and a black tuque. According to police, the suspect was driving a black-and-blue snowmobile that was pulling a sled.

The snowmobile was last spotted heading north from Button Bay, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Churchill RCMP at 204-675-2551.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPShootingChurchillManitoba crimeManitoba policeChurchill RCMPChurchill shooting
