Ottawa Redblacks re-sign linebacker Kevin Brown, defensive back Randall Evans

The Ottawa Redblacks signed linebacker Kevin Brown and defensive back Randall Evans to one-year extensions Tuesday.
Both Americans were scheduled to become CFL free agents later Tuesday.
Brown had 42 tackles, 13 special-team tackles and an interception in 15 games with Ottawa last year.
He recorded 55 tackles, 13 special-teams tackles, two sacks and an interception with the Redblacks in 2018.
Evans registered 56 tackles and 12 special-teams tackles in 17 regular-season games last season.
He had played just six games the previous two years with Hamilton and Ottawa.
