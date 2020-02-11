Menu

Sports

Ottawa Redblacks re-sign linebacker Kevin Brown, defensive back Randall Evans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2020 11:52 am
Updated February 11, 2020 11:53 am
Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Randall Evans (2) tries to block a pass from Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Hayden Moore (3) during CFL pre-season football in Ottawa on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Randall Evans (2) tries to block a pass from Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Hayden Moore (3) during CFL pre-season football in Ottawa on Saturday, June 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

The Ottawa Redblacks signed linebacker Kevin Brown and defensive back Randall Evans to one-year extensions Tuesday.

Both Americans were scheduled to become CFL free agents later Tuesday.

Brown had 42 tackles, 13 special-team tackles and an interception in 15 games with Ottawa last year.

He recorded 55 tackles, 13 special-teams tackles, two sacks and an interception with the Redblacks in 2018.

READ MORE: New Redblacks QB Nick Arbuckle excited to take on starting role in Ottawa

Evans registered 56 tackles and 12 special-teams tackles in 17 regular-season games last season.

He had played just six games the previous two years with Hamilton and Ottawa.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
