Winnipeg police tape off house on Middle Gate in Armstrong’s Point

Winnipeg police have completely taped off a home on Middle Gate in Armstrong’s Point neighbourhood.

Police were on scene Tuesday morning at 6 Middle Gate, which is a three-suite duplex.

Winnipeg police could not provide information beyond that it’s “an ongoing police investigation. There is no concern for public safety.”

A person who lives in one of the apartment suites tells Global News that they were told police are investigating “a serious incident.”

More to come.

