Crime

Winnipeg police tape off house on Middle Gate in Armstrong’s Point

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 11:42 am
Updated February 11, 2020 11:49 am
Winniepg police at the scene at 6 Middle Gate on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Winniepg police at the scene at 6 Middle Gate on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police have completely taped off a home on Middle Gate in Armstrong’s Point neighbourhood.

Police were on scene Tuesday morning at 6 Middle Gate, which is a three-suite duplex.

Winnipeg police could not provide information beyond that it’s “an ongoing police investigation. There is no concern for public safety.”

A person who lives in one of the apartment suites tells Global News that they were told police are investigating “a serious incident.”

More to come.

