Man found after going missing from Toronto psychiatric hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man who went missing from a psychiatric facility has been located.

Tesfaye Asefa, 41, was reported missing from the Adelaide Street West and Shaw Street area, where the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is located, on Jan. 27.

Police said Asefa was found on Sunday.

It was the third time Asefa went missing, with previous incidents reported in May of last year and in August 2018.

Police said Asefa is held on a “warrant of committal” after being found not criminally responsible in April 2011 for two counts of sexual assault.

Asefa’s disappearance came after a number of patients went missing from CAMH last year, prompting the psychiatric hospital to review its policies around patient passes.

Story continues below advertisement

CAMH said in December it would implement all recommendations made by an external panel that conducted the review.

– With files from the Canadian Press

2:43 CAMH to implement 12 recommendations from expert panel CAMH to implement 12 recommendations from expert panel