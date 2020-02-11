Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man found after going missing from Toronto psychiatric hospital

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 12:30 pm
Tesfaye Asefa, 41, is seen in an undated photo.
Tesfaye Asefa, 41, is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a man who went missing from a psychiatric facility has been located.

Tesfaye Asefa, 41, was reported missing from the Adelaide Street West and Shaw Street area, where the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is located, on Jan. 27.

Police said Asefa was found on Sunday.

It was the third time Asefa went missing, with previous incidents reported in May of last year and in August 2018.

READ MORE: Toronto police search for man who escaped CAMH, reported missing twice before

Police said Asefa is held on a “warrant of committal” after being found not criminally responsible in April 2011 for two counts of sexual assault.

Asefa’s disappearance came after a number of patients went missing from CAMH last year, prompting the psychiatric hospital to review its policies around patient passes.

Story continues below advertisement

CAMH said in December it would implement all recommendations made by an external panel that conducted the review.

– With files from the Canadian Press

CAMH to implement 12 recommendations from expert panel
CAMH to implement 12 recommendations from expert panel
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontotoronto police serviceCAMHCentre for Addiction and Mental HealthTesfaye AsefaToronto psychiatric hospitalPsychiatric patient missing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.