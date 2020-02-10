Menu

Crime

RCMP say Edmonton man who died after being found east of city was victim of homicide

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 7:25 pm
The death of 35-year-old Blair Joshua Cross, who was found injured east of Edmonton over the weekend, has been deemed a homicide. . Supplied by RCMP

The RCMP issued a plea for information from the public on Monday as they investigate what they have now deemed to be the homicide of an Edmonton man found east of the city over the weekend.

At about 9 p.m. on Saturday night, police said officers with the Strathcona County RCMP detachment were called to an area near Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 after a man was found there with serious, life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: RCMP presence seen northeast of Sherwood Park

“The male was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later,” RCMP said on Monday afternoon.

“An autopsy was conducted today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton and the manner of death has been deemed a homicide.”

RCMP had closed down the intersection at Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 in Strathcona County.
RCMP had closed down the intersection at Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 in Strathcona County. Nicole Stillger / Global News

Police did not reveal the cause of death but identified the victim as 35-year-old Blair Joshua Cross.

“RCMP would like to speak with anyone that may have been in contact with Blair or seen him in the Edmonton area in the days leading up to his death,” police said.

Cross was five-foot-seven and 140 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that may be useful in the investigation is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at 780-467-7741 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

