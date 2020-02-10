Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops bust driver after high-speed chase early Monday

By Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 5:26 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service helicopter Air1 was first brought into service in 2011.
The Winnipeg Police Service helicopter Air1 was first brought into service in 2011. Brittany Greenslade / Global News

One officer was injured after a high-speed police chase early Monday morning, Winnipeg police said.

The chase started near Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue just after midnight when patrol officers spotted a stolen vehicle, which fled the area at high speed.

With the help of the Air 1 helicopter, police pursued the stolen car throughout the city at speeds over 100 km/h until they were finally able to slow it down with tire deflation devices near Wildwood Park.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police helicopter called in for chase through city

Police said the suspect tried to escape by ramming patrol cars, pinning an officer to his cruiser.

The officer suffered only minor injuries and was medically cleared after being taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, 38-year-old January Snow Cornish, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, meth possession, flight while pursued by a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, driving while suspended and possessing property obtained by crime.

She was remanded into custody.

