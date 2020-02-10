Winnipeg cops bust driver after high-speed chase early Monday

Send this page to someone via email

One officer was injured after a high-speed police chase early Monday morning, Winnipeg police said.

The chase started near Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue just after midnight when patrol officers spotted a stolen vehicle, which fled the area at high speed.

With the help of the Air 1 helicopter, police pursued the stolen car throughout the city at speeds over 100 km/h until they were finally able to slow it down with tire deflation devices near Wildwood Park.

Police said the suspect tried to escape by ramming patrol cars, pinning an officer to his cruiser.

The officer suffered only minor injuries and was medically cleared after being taken to hospital.

The suspect, 38-year-old January Snow Cornish, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, meth possession, flight while pursued by a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, driving while suspended and possessing property obtained by crime.

She was remanded into custody.

