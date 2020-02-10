Menu

Canada

Missing Belleville, Ont. woman located in Kingston: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 4:45 pm
Updated February 10, 2020 5:39 pm
A Belleville woman who went missing in Kingston Sunday evening was found Monday afternoon by Kingston police.
A Belleville woman who went missing in Kingston Sunday evening was found Monday afternoon by Kingston police. Global Kingston

Kingston police say a missing Belleville woman has been located.

According to family members, 29-year-old Megan Desrochers was last seen leaving Kingston General Hospital around 10 p.m. Sunday evening after suffering a seizure.

READ MORE: Kingston police looking for missing man last seen headed for west end

Her mother, Rose Desrochers, has been posting to Facebook since her disappearance, saying Megan suffers from a serious brain injury and has been staying at the assisted care living facility in Belleville.

Rose said Megan checked herself out of that facility Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m.

She continued, saying Megan then checked herself into Kingston General Hospital, only to leave shortly afterwards without sharing here whereabouts with anyone.

Rose said she was worried about Megan being out on her own because of her illnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Megan’s parents told Global News on Wednesday that a Kingston police officer found her at a residence in the city Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceBelleville policebelleville police missingMissing Belleville womanmissing belleville woman kingston policemissing person bellevillemissing woman belleville
