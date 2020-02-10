Missing Belleville, Ont. woman located in Kingston: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say a missing Belleville woman has been located.

According to family members, 29-year-old Megan Desrochers was last seen leaving Kingston General Hospital around 10 p.m. Sunday evening after suffering a seizure.

Her mother, Rose Desrochers, has been posting to Facebook since her disappearance, saying Megan suffers from a serious brain injury and has been staying at the assisted care living facility in Belleville.

Rose said Megan checked herself out of that facility Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m.

She continued, saying Megan then checked herself into Kingston General Hospital, only to leave shortly afterwards without sharing here whereabouts with anyone.

Rose said she was worried about Megan being out on her own because of her illnesses.

Megan’s parents told Global News on Wednesday that a Kingston police officer found her at a residence in the city Monday.

