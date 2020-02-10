Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police investigating Monday morning Collier Street bank robbery

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 4:45 pm
Officers say the suspect then discarded his disguise and attempted to publicly reintroduce himself so he could better camouflage himself with those around him.
Officers say the suspect then discarded his disguise and attempted to publicly reintroduce himself so he could better camouflage himself with those around him. Police handout

Barrie police say they’re investigating a robbery that took place at the Bank of Montreal on Collier Street Monday morning.

At 9:45 a.m., officers say they were called to investigate after a lone suspect entered the bank, indicated that he had a firearm and demanded money from a teller.

According to police, an undisclosed amount of money was obtained, and the suspect fled on foot, running north on Mulcaster Street and west onto Worsley Street, where he made his way into a nearby parking lot.

Officers say the suspect then discarded his disguise and attempted to publicly reintroduce himself so he could better camouflage himself with those around him.

READ MORE: Barrie Police Service’s new headquarters to become operational in March

At the scene, Barrie police dogs were able to track the suspect and found the discarded clothing that he had been wearing, officers say.

Story continues below advertisement

Tracking continued but was terminated in an area near the Barrie Public Library due to heavy pedestrian traffic, police add.

The suspect is described to be five-foot-nine in height, between 25 and 27 years old, with a medium build and short, thin, brown hair.

He was reportedly wearing an orange medical mask, a black toque, a thick black hooded jacket with black on the shoulders and blue on the body area, a black backpack, blue jeans and black running shoes with white soles.

The investigation is ongoing

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Highway 400 south of Barrie reopens after multiple crashes
Highway 400 south of Barrie reopens after multiple crashes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie bank robberyBarrie Bank of MontrealBarrie BMOBarrie Public LibraryBMO Collier StreetBMO Collier Street robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.