Barrie police investigating Monday morning Collier Street bank robbery

Barrie police say they’re investigating a robbery that took place at the Bank of Montreal on Collier Street Monday morning.

At 9:45 a.m., officers say they were called to investigate after a lone suspect entered the bank, indicated that he had a firearm and demanded money from a teller.

According to police, an undisclosed amount of money was obtained, and the suspect fled on foot, running north on Mulcaster Street and west onto Worsley Street, where he made his way into a nearby parking lot.

Officers say the suspect then discarded his disguise and attempted to publicly reintroduce himself so he could better camouflage himself with those around him.

At the scene, Barrie police dogs were able to track the suspect and found the discarded clothing that he had been wearing, officers say.

Tracking continued but was terminated in an area near the Barrie Public Library due to heavy pedestrian traffic, police add.

The suspect is described to be five-foot-nine in height, between 25 and 27 years old, with a medium build and short, thin, brown hair.

He was reportedly wearing an orange medical mask, a black toque, a thick black hooded jacket with black on the shoulders and blue on the body area, a black backpack, blue jeans and black running shoes with white soles.

The investigation is ongoing

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

