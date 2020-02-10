Okanagan weather: sunshine returns with some cooler nights

Send this page to someone via email

After a wintry start to February and a cooler finish to the weekend with temperatures below freezing all day in most areas on Sunday, a reprieve from the snow arrives for the second week of the month.

The mercury dipped to -7 C with minus double digit morning wind chills in the Central Okanagan Monday morning, with skies clearing during the day as temperatures head to mid-single digits.

Clouds build back in overnight with a slight chance of a few flurries as conditions cool back below freezing with clouds lingering into Tuesday.

Sunny breaks return during the day as the valley bottom warms up to around 5 C before cooling under clear skies back to around -7 C into early Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies stick around on Wednesday before clouds and the next risk of mixed precipitation rolls back in on Thursday.

Another round of clearing takes place into early Friday before more clouds roll in later on and linger into the weekend as the risk of mixed precipitation increases yet again.

Daytime highs will settle into mid-single digits for the rest of the week and beyond.

