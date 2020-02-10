Surrey RCMP seeking missing male

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.

Rattanjot Sidhu was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on February 8th, 2020 in the 6600 block of 184th Street in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Sidhu is described as a 23-year-old East Indian male, 5’9″, 154 lbs, medium complexion, short black hair, and dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black turban, black puffy jacket, black sweat pants and black/orange shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-20576.

Story continues below advertisement