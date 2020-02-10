Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Search continues for St. Catharines woman who went missing in January: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 12:03 am
Family members have not heard from Tiffani Huskins, 20, since Jan. 23, 2020.
Family members have not heard from Tiffani Huskins, 20, since Jan. 23, 2020. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) says the family of a missing 20-year-old St. Catharines woman has not heard from her since late January.

Investigators say Tiffani Huskins has “not communicated” with or been seen by her family since January 23, 2020, and police say there is “concern for her welfare.”

READ MORE: Search for missing woman Holly Ellsworth-Clark hits central Hamilton

Police says Huskins may be wearing a white and burgundy jacket, black ankle boots and a black toque with the word “Queen” printed in yellow.

She also has scars over her left and right eyebrow and an upper right ear piercing.

Anyone with information can regarding the location of Tiffani can reach out to Niagara Police (905) 688-4111, Option 3, extension 9461.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagaraSt. Catharinesmissing 20-year-oldmissing girl st.catharinesmissing person st.catharinestiffani huskins
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.