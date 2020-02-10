Search continues for St. Catharines woman who went missing in January: police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) says the family of a missing 20-year-old St. Catharines woman has not heard from her since late January.

Investigators say Tiffani Huskins has “not communicated” with or been seen by her family since January 23, 2020, and police say there is “concern for her welfare.”

Police says Huskins may be wearing a white and burgundy jacket, black ankle boots and a black toque with the word “Queen” printed in yellow.

She also has scars over her left and right eyebrow and an upper right ear piercing.

Anyone with information can regarding the location of Tiffani can reach out to Niagara Police (905) 688-4111, Option 3, extension 9461.

