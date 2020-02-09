Menu

Canada

Lethbridge Oscar party raises funds for Covenant Foundation

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 10:34 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 10:52 pm
Lethbridge residents enjoy an Oscar viewing party at the local casino and raise funds for the Covenant Foundation. .
Lethbridge residents enjoy an Oscar viewing party at the local casino and raise funds for the Covenant Foundation. .

Lethbridge residents got all dressed up Sunday night for an Oscar viewing party and it was all for a good cause.

Partygoers attended the event at the Lethbridge Casino in support of the Covenant Foundation.

Proceeds raised will help fund leading-edge programs and services at St. Michael’s Centre, St. Therese Villa and Martha’s House.

WATCH: Calgary International Film Festival hosts Oscars viewing party

Attendees also got to play some fun Oscar-themed games and activities as they watched movie stars on a big screen.

Organizers set a goal of raising $1,000 for Covenant Foundation and hope to exceed that number.
Organizers set a goal of raising $1,000 for Covenant Foundation and hope to exceed that number.

Head organizer for the event Corrie Hausauer says it’s the Casino’s 7th annual Oscar viewing party. He says he started the event because there were no other similar events happening in Lethbridge.

Hausauer says the event has grown over the years and become more elegant and eventful. Every year they choose a different charity in Lethbridge to donate to.

Tickets for the event were $10.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
