Lethbridge Oscar party raises funds for Covenant Foundation

Lethbridge residents got all dressed up Sunday night for an Oscar viewing party and it was all for a good cause.
Partygoers attended the event at the Lethbridge Casino in support of the Covenant Foundation.
Proceeds raised will help fund leading-edge programs and services at St. Michael’s Centre, St. Therese Villa and Martha’s House.
Attendees also got to play some fun Oscar-themed games and activities as they watched movie stars on a big screen.
Head organizer for the event Corrie Hausauer says it’s the Casino’s 7th annual Oscar viewing party. He says he started the event because there were no other similar events happening in Lethbridge.
Hausauer says the event has grown over the years and become more elegant and eventful. Every year they choose a different charity in Lethbridge to donate to.
Tickets for the event were $10.
