Sports

Portland Winterhawks beat Kelowna Rockets 4-2 to sweep doubleheader

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 4:02 pm
Seth Jarvis of the Portland Winterhawks scores a second period goal on Roman Basran of the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on February 8, 2020.
Seth Jarvis of the Portland Winterhawks scores a second period goal on Roman Basran of the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on February 8, 2020. Marissa Baecker/ Kelowna Rockets

With a 4-2 victory at Pospera Place on Saturday night, the Portland Winterhawks swept a two-game weekend series with the Kelowna Rockets.

While they didn’t come away with the win, Kelowna’s coach sees improvements in the Rockets game compared to Friday night when the Winterhawks demolished the Rockets 7-3.

READ MORE: Falkland, Oliver, Revelstoke among communities hoping to be next Hockeyville winner

Coach Adam Foote praised the team’s effort, saying they “didn’t stop” despite facing a talented and fast opponent.

“There were a lot of positives [that came] out of that game,” Foote said in a post-game interview.

Rockets’ center Kyle Topping got both the team’s goals and was named the first star of the game.

“Portland’s obviously the number one team in the WHL … overall it was a good test for our group,” Topping said after the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Foote credited goalie Roman Basran with keeping the team in the game — he stopped 32 of the 35 shots directed at him. (One of Portland’s goals was scored on an empty net.)

Basran said the team was simply competing harder on Saturday night.

“Portland’s a good team. I thought we bounced back really strongly from yesterday and the week before,” Basran said after the game.

“With all the injuries that we have, I think we did a pretty good job.”

Kelowna had six players sidelined by injuries on Saturday, including captain Nolan Foote who is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The Rockets will be back on home ice  Wednesday against the Tri-City Americans.

