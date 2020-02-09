Downtown Regina shooting sends one man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man was transported to the hospital by EMS after he was shot overnight in downtown Regina, police said.

The Regina Police Service responded to the scene on the 1700 block of McIntyre Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say attending officers found the victim with serious injuries.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or a possible shooter. They continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8777.

