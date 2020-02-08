QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, February 8, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

GATINEAU, Que. – Mikael Martel scored twice including the winner late in the third period as the Rimouski Oceanic edged the Gatineau Olympiques 3-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alexis Lafreniere also scored his 26th of the season to help Rimouski extend its win streak to nine games. The projected No. 1 pick at the upcoming NHL Draft leads the QMJHL with 88 points in 41 contests.

Creed Jones turned away 18 shots for the Oceanic (32-14-7).

Kieran Craig and David Aebischer found the back of the net for the Olympiques (19-28-4), who had their three-game win streak halted.

Remi Poirier stopped 26 shots for Gatineau.

EAGLES 5 ARMADA 1

Story continues below advertisement

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Mathias Laferriere had three goals and an assist and Kevin Mandolese made 33 saves as Cape Breton (32-15-3) downed the Armada (28-20-3).

—

SAGUENEENS 3 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored his 28th goal of the season and Alexis Shank stopped 21 shots as Chicoutimi (35-10-5) topped the Voltigeurs (28-21-2).

—

PHOENIX 5 ISLANDERS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Samuel Poulin had a goal and an assist as league-leading Sherbrooke (39-8-4) cruised past the Islanders (27-22-5).

—

WILDCATS 4 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Philippe Daoust’s short-handed goal early in the second turned into the winner as Moncton (36-12-1) beat the Cataractes (23-27-0) to improve to 9-0-1 in its last 10.

—

TIGRES 5 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Brooklyn Kalmikov scored twice and Fabio Iacobo made 26 saves as Victoriaville (21-23-9) dealt the Mooseheads (18-27-4) their fifth loss in a row.

—

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.