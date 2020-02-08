Menu

Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior to undergo 2-hour closure for avalanche control

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 3:26 pm
The approximate 2-hour closure will take place west of Revelstoke, on Saturday night, Feb. 8, 2020, and will affect traffic in both directions.
The Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior will be closed for an estimated two hours on Saturday evening for avalanche control work.

According to DriveBC, the closure will be between Sicamous and Revelstoke and will affect traffic in both directions.

The shutdown will start at 7 p.m. and has an estimated reopening of 9 p.m.

The closure will occur west of Revelstoke, from Griffin Lake avalanche gate to Clanwilliam bridge, and will span 15.4 kilometres.

A detour route will not be available.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Dashcam captures falling tree crushing car on Atlanta highway
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficBCTrans-Canada HighwayRevelstokeSicamoushighway closureBC Interioravalanche control work
