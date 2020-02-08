Montreal hosts Toronto following overtime victory

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs (29-19-7, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (26-23-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Montreal after the Canadiens took down Anaheim 3-2 in overtime.

The Canadiens are 14-15-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal leads the league shooting 34.6 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 8-7-1 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks fourth in the NHL recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 26, Montreal won 5-2. Jonathan Drouin scored two goals for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar has recorded 51 total points while scoring 20 goals and collecting 31 assists for the Canadiens. Jeff Petry has recorded two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 40 goals and has recorded 68 points. Mitchell Marner has totalled 15 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Victor Mete: day to day (illness), Ryan Poehling: day to day (undisclosed), Tomas Tatar: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Weal: day to day (illness), Carey Price: day to day (illness).

Maple Leafs: William Nylander: day to day (illness), Frederik Andersen: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.